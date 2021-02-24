Polymer maker Synthomer denies talks of buyout offer

UK chemical producer Synthomer Plc on Wednesday said it was not in discussions regarding a possible offer for the company.

The announcement comes a day after Bloomberg reported that private equity firm CVC Capital Partners was exploring a bid for Synthomer.

