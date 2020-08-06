BioTech

Polymer group Nolato buys US medtech firm for 2 bln SEK

Contributor
Anna Ringstrom Reuters
Published

Swedish polymer product and component maker Nolato said on Thursday it had agreed to buy U.S. medical technology company GW Plastics.

STOCKHOLM, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Swedish polymer product and component maker Nolato NOLAb.ST said on Thursday it had agreed to buy U.S. medical technology company GW Plastics.

"The acquisition price, including contingent consideration, is estimated to be approximately SEK 2 billion ($231.17 million), around SEK 1.8 billion of which is to be paid upon transfer of ownership," it said in a statement.

Nolato, which makes products in polymer materials such as plastic and silicone for sectors ranging from medical technology, telecom, automotive and white goods to gardening and hygiene products, said the deal marginally boost 2020 earnings.

It expects to finalise the acquisition, which is funded by cash and new credit agreements, in September.

($1 = 8.6475 Swedish crowns)

($1 = 8.6516 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom)

((anna.ringstrom@thomsonreuters.com; +46 8 502 423 74; Reuters Messaging: anna.ringstrom.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Technology Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore BioTech

    Explore

    Most Popular