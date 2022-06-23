Polygon Surges 25% Today, and More Than 50% From Lows, on These 2 Catalysts

What happened

Today has been a relatively muted day for cryptocurrencies, with the market only around 1.5% higher as of 9:30 a.m. ET. However, for layer-2 scaling network Polygon (CRYPTO: MATIC), some serious outperformance has investors turning their heads. This token has surged 25% higher over the past 24 hours and is now up considerably more than 50% since this weekend's low.

Today's move higher appears to be the result of two key catalysts for this network. First, on-chain data from Santiment has shown that "whales," or those holding between 10,000 and 10,000,000 MATIC, have added an aggregate 8.7% to their portfolios over the past month and a half. This sort of massive surge in investor interest from big-time players is notable, and the market is paying attention.

Secondly, Polygon has announced that it has retired $400,000 in carbon credits. This equates to nearly 105,000 tonnes of greenhouse gases, or more than the entire network's carbon emissions since inception. Thus, Polgyon's carbon neutrality push appears to be moving in the right direction.

Many crypto projects have become keenly focused on reducing their carbon footprint of late. This push has come, in part, from concern around the environmental impact of mining top cryptocurrencies.

Polygon, an Ethereum scaling solution, does retain exposure to the existing crypto mining activities supporting the Ethereum blockchain. While those activities don't have nearly the same impact as those of Bitcoin, investors seem to like this directional move by Polygon right now. So much, in fact, that whales have really stepped up their buying in this environment. For whatever reason, retail investors appear to be joining in the fun, given this token's outsize move in recent days.

The question many investors have is whether this move higher in Polygon can be maintained over time. The jury appears to remain out on this topic. Certainly, this week's price action has provided a nice reprieve for concerned long-term investors. And with whales jumping aboard Polygon, perhaps investors are gaining confidence in this project.

Today, investors are taking positive catalysts at face value and pricing them in. That's a good thing for crypto investors. Let's see if this rally can continue.

Chris MacDonald has positions in Ethereum. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Polygon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

