Polygon Price Predictions: How High Can Adidas Take the MATIC Crypto?

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Polygon (CCC:MATIC-USD) bulls are surely smiling after a high-profile new development sent the MATIC cryptocurrency into the spotlight today. Polygon price predictions abound as investors digest what this latest news means.

Source: Shutterstock

What’s going on with Polygon lately?

A collaboration between Italian luxury fashion brand Prada and sports company Adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) is set to publish a new project on the Polygon network. The nature of their partnership? Non-fungible tokens. The two brands are planning to auction off a series of NFTs by digital artist Zach Lieberman between Jan. 28 and Feb. 3. The pair will donate proceeds from the sale to a charity devoted to artists and creators.

In addition to the NFT auction, the brands plan on releasing their third metaverse collaboration, titled “Adidas for Prada ReNylon collection.” Adidas has previously worked with The Sandbox (CCC:SAND-USD) metaverse.

MATIC is up more than 2% today on the news to $2.12 per coin. With that in mind, let’s see where the experts think the crypto is heading.

Polygon Price Predictions

Coin Price Forecast believes the MATIC crypto is in for a pleasant future. The site has a year-end price target of $6.64 per coin and a 2024 forecast of $11.66.

Wallet Investor is similarly bullish on Polygon. The site has a one-year forecast of $4.48 and a five-year price target of $12.75 per coin.

Lastly, CoinQuora maintains a more conservative estimate for the coin. The site has a 2022 price prediction of $2.72, should the coin break its $2.26 resistance level. Going forward, however, the site is extremely bullish on the crypto. It sees MATIC hitting $20 before the end of 2025.

On the date of publication, Shrey Dua did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

The post Polygon Price Predictions: How High Can Adidas Take the MATIC Crypto? appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.