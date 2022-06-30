Polygon (MATIC) Fell 17% Today as Crypto Market Slips

Blockchain upgrade news from the Polygon (MATIC) team seems to be landing with a thud this morning as the MATIC coin dropped more than 17% to a low of $0.4224 in intraday trading before regaining some ground, according to CoinMarketCap. The downward price pressure for the Ethereum-compatible blockchain's coin across cryptocurrency exchanges is surprising given the positive nature of the news.

Polygon is testing new Avail upgrade to help bigger blockchains

Polygon's announcement seems like it would be a bright spot for the crypto space, which has been rife with negative media reports of scams, hacks, and layoffs in recent weeks. The developers of the Polygon project said they are rolling out a system-wide enhancement named Avail, short for "available," that will enable larger smart-contract blockchains -- such as Ethereum -- to be able to quickly scale and operate across other networks.

Polygon's blockchain uses a modified proof-of-stake (PoS) process to approve transactions, which is widely thought to be more energy efficient than the proof-of-work (PoW) model currently used by both Ethereum and Bitcoin.

The PoW model requires large amounts of electricity to run the computing power and cooling requirements necessary to settle transactional outputs. The Polygon website claims that its blockchain can process up to 65,000 ETH-based transactions per second with settlement times less than two seconds for less than the price of a penny gumball.

Is Polygon a buy?

For background, the MATIC coin reached its peak price of $2.92 on Nov. 27, 2021, and today's lowest intraday price marks an 85% decline from that top. Each investor should conduct their own research and determine their own investment risk level. This is not financial advice, merely an opinion based on observation. However, this latest positive news and discounted pricing certainly make Polygon worth a look in a currently uncertain and volatile crypto market.

Earn a $50 bitcoin bonus

Our updated list of the best cryptocurrency apps for 2022 is packed with best-in-class picks. The cryptocurrency apps that landed on our shortlist include perks such as $0 commissions, and one pick that is offering a $50 bitcoin bonus. Check out the list here and get started on your crypto journey, today.

Get the top picks

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.Tor Constantino has positions in Bitcoin and Ethereum. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Polygon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.