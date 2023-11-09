Polygon Labs To Boost On-Chain Activity With Grants Of 110M MATIC Tokens Worth $78M

Polygon Village, owned by Polygon Labs, announced that more than 110 million Polygon MATIC tokens, worth $78 million, will be distributed to projects and builders in the Polygon ecosystem.

Part of Polygon's relaunch is mainly for pushing on-chain activity.

The projects including DeFi projects, app chains, gaming, infrastructure, and social startups can apply for grants, and they can be at any stage of development. Later-stage projects will be given 2 million MATIC tokens as direct grants while early-stage teams will be able to apply for quadratic funding grants. Currently, there are two quadratic funding grants available with more grants to be revealed later.

Besides the grants, Polygon Village will also offer mentoring opportunities and introductions to venture capitalists in the ecosystem. They will also provide founders access to builder houses and co-working spaces located in New York and Lisbon. Interested founders will also be given vouchers and discounts in security and smart contract audits, storage, computing, oracle infrastructure, and others.

Price Action: MATIC token in the past hour has seen a gain of 2.5% in its price, while the past week has shown an increase of 23.6%. In the past 24 hours, trading volume has seen a surge of 39% while market cap expanded by 1.4%.

DeFiLlama data indicates that Polygon PoS is one of the largest blockchains with a total value locked (TVL) of $1 billion while its zero-knowledge (zk) solution, Polygon zkEVM reports TVL of around $22 million.

