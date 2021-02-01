Polygon hires adviser to value Orange Belgium share buyback plan

LONDON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Private investment firm Polygon Global Partners said on Monday it has hired investment bank Ondra to value Orange Belgium's intention to buy all the shares in itself that it does not own.

Ondra will carry out a valuation of the Belgian mobile phone operator, in which Polygon's European Equity Opportunity Master Fund and certain client accounts collectively hold 5.29% of Orange Belgium's share capital, Polygon said.

"Polygon remains supportive of the strategy pursued by Orange Belgium and continues to believe that a price of 22 euros per share would substantially undervalue the company on a standalone basis," Polygon said in a statement.

(Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by Jason Neely)

((huw.jones@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 3326; Reuters Messaging: huw.jones.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.