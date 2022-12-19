Polycrisis may lead to polycentric world order

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - The world is not destined for what Immanuel Kant called “perpetual peace”. The German enlightenment philosopher envisaged republics living in harmony with one another and not even needing standing armies to defend themselves. There are too many autocrats and nationalistic demagogues for that.

But after a tumultuous year with multiple crises - from war to inflation and climate catastrophes - the world doesn’t have to descend into the dystopia of global chaos or a new Cold War between America and China, let alone a hot one. Another scenario is possible: a “polycentric order” with multiple centres of authority, where the United States is the leading power but not the hegemonic one.

To maintain order in the chaos, America will need to listen to allies, take account of other powers and avoid throwing its weight around. This will involve salvaging as much as possible of the multilateral system based on the United Nations while reinforcing it with coalitions such as the NATO defence alliance and the Group of Seven large industrialised countries.

Indeed, the outlines of such an order may already be emerging out of the conflagration of economic, political and other shocks often labelled the polycrisis. This is partly because Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has reinvigorated NATO and partly because America has become more aware of the need for partners in its rivalry with China.

A polycentric order would be different from what is often called a “multipolar” system - a dog-eats-dog world where big powers have a licence to dominate their neighbours. But it will be far from secure. So countries are spending more money on weapons: Japan, Germany and America are planning particularly big hikes in their defence budgets. They are also paying more attention to energy security.

Under this scenario, world trade will partially fragment as America’s allies stop China getting hold of advanced technology and build up supply chains in friendly countries.

However, the global economy will not split into two blocs and will still offer big opportunities for trade and investment - especially in arms, computer technology and the green transition.

BEYOND PAX AMERICANA

America and its rich allies in Europe and Asia broadly agree that Russia is a threat and China a challenge. But there are differences of emphasis. European countries, especially Germany, are more reluctant to break lucrative ties with China. The same is true of rich Asian countries such as Japan, even as they fear that the People’s Republic may invade Taiwan.

There is even less consensus outside America’s core allies. India is buying discounted oil from Russia while it tries to cut its dependence on Moscow’s weaponry. Saudi Arabia has been coordinating the oil market with Russia and rolling out the red carpet to China, while snubbing the United States.

This is the reality of polycentrism. The United States is not nearly as powerful as it was. It accounted for 24% of global economic output last year, down from 39% in 1960. China has risen to 18% from 4% over the same period.

President Joe Biden realises the United States needs allies, says Peter Engelke of the Atlantic Council think tank. This is a central part of Biden’s new national security strategy - and marks a sharp change compared to Donald Trump’s presidency. As Harvard professor Graham Allison puts it: “We need more partners to sit on our side of the see-saw.”

America will only win over more friends if it respects their interests. That could be good for global peace. After all, unchallenged American power led to catastrophes such as the invasion of Iraq.

Biden is pursuing a sensible middle road on China, including a successful summit last month with President Xi Jinping. But if the next occupant of the White House is more bellicose, America’s allies will have to exert pressure to restrain them.

... AND BEYOND MULTILATERALISM

Another big break from the Trump era is Biden’s respect for the multilateral framework. Even though Russia’s veto has neutered the UN’s Security Council, the larger General Assembly has passed several resolutions condemning the invasion of Ukraine. Biden also brought America back into the Paris Agreement on climate change.

Supporting multilateralism makes sense, not least because America’s partners value international rule of law. But it would be naive to think that multilateralism can on its own solve the world’s biggest problems, given the tensions with China and Russia. For the same reason, it is unrealistic to expect much from the Group of 20 major economies.

America and its allies have therefore been buttressing the multilateral framework with a patchwork of alliances. Sweden and Finland are likely to join NATO, while the United States, Japan, India and Australia are collaborating more closely in the Quad partnership of Indo-Pacific nations.

U.S. allies in Asia and Europe increasingly see parallels between what’s happening in their respective continents. For example, NATO invited Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand to its summit this year and for the first time formally mentioned China as a “challenge”.

The G7 is helping coordinate this polycentric order. Not only have its leaders often met virtually to discuss the Ukraine crisis. This year they invited the leaders of India, Indonesia and other emerging economies to their summit.

The G7 has also launched an initiative to help developing countries go green fast. It has so far agreed partnerships with South Africa, Indonesia and Vietnam to help those countries transition from fossil fuels. The G7’s members are also leading advocates of a plan to get multilateral development banks such as the World Bank to focus more on climate change.

In parallel, the United States is pushing “friendshoring”, an idea that countries should build up supply chains in friendly countries to avoid being too dependent on China. At the same time, America is trying to deny the People’s Republic access to high-end semiconductors.

Most of these initiatives are works in progress. But they offer the best chance of order in a troubled world. As Robin Niblett, former head of the Chatham House think tank says: “If you link polycentrism with polycrisis, you have everything poly-correct.”

