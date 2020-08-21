Cryptocurrencies

Polychain Capital’s Original Crypto Fund Raises an Additional $19.5M

Contributor
Danny Nelson CoinDesk
Published
Polychain Capital founder Olaf Carlson-Wee speaks at Consensus 2019. (CoinDesk archives)

Polychain Capitalâs cryptocurrency hedge fund added $19.5 million in investments in the past year, pushing the flagship fundâs lifetime raise past $307 million.

  • Polychain Fund I LP, which invests in cryptocurrencies and Simple Agreements for Future Tokens (SAFTs), raised the latest funds from at least 28 unnamed investors, according to SEC filings published Thursday.
  • The fresh raise by Polychainâs oldest fund further bolsters the firmâs status as one of the most popular spots for high-rolling crypto investors to park their millions. Over 300 investors have now bought in. Polychain did not return CoinDesk calls.
  • In March, CoinDesk reported that Fund I delivered 1,332% gains to the steely stomached original investors who stuck it out through four years of market dips and soars.
  • Polychain Capital also disclosed Thursday that Dfinity Ecosystem Fund LP, an associated investment vehicle that bets on venture-backed companies, raised $12 million from two investors since August 2019.

