Polycab India's Q4 profit beats estimates on strong wires, cables business

BENGALURU, May 12 (Reuters) - Polycab India Ltd POLC.NS on Friday beat estimates with a nearly 32% jump in fourth-quarter profit, helped by strong sales in the wires and cables business.

Consolidated net profit from continuing operations rose to 4.25 billion rupees ($52 million) in the three months ended March 31, from 3.22 billion rupees a year earlier.

Analysts were expecting a profit of 3.81 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Revenue from operations rose 8.9% to 43.24 billion rupees, driven by "healthy" volume growth in wires and cables, its largest segment the company said in a statement.

The international business more than doubled, accounting for 12.5% of the consolidated revenue, it added.

Shares of the company rose as much as 5.1% to hit a record high of 3,399 rupees, post the results.

The board also recommended a dividend of 20 rupees per share.

WHY IT MATTERS

Demand for cables and switchgears resurged from the pandemic lows as construction spending rebounded. Earlier this month, rival Havells India Ltd HVEL.NS reported a 5.4% increase in revenue from the cables business, its largest segment.

Polycab, which also sells electrical appliances, has been reporting double-digit increase in earnings over the last three quarters, when profit at rivals lagged amid subdued demand in an inflationary environment.

The company outperformed the industry as growth in the wires and cables business made up for the losses and profit falls in the so-called FMEG unit that sells electrical appliances.

PEER COMPARISON

Valuation (next 12 months) Estimates (next 12 months) Analysts' sentiment RIC PE EV/EBITDA Revenue growth Profit growth Mean rating* # of analysts Stock to price target** Div yield (%) Polycab India Ltd POLC.NS 33.98 22.52 13.33 13.75 Buy 26 1.05 0.43 Havells India Ltd HVEL.NS 51.61 34.53 13.86 37.53 Hold 25 0.97 0.41 Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd CROP.NS 26.97 18.03 11.77 28.65 Buy 35 0.73 0.97 Voltas Ltd 41.04 29.87 16.16 57.01 Hold 40 0.90 0.52 ** The mean of analyst ratings standardised to a scale of Strong Buy, Buy, Hold, Sell, and Strong Sell ** The ratio of stock's last close to analysts' mean price target; a ratio above 1 means the stock is trading above the PT JAN-MARCH STOCK PERFORMANCE -- All data from Refinitiv -- $1 = 81.7800 Indian rupees Polycab shares vs peershttps://tmsnrt.rs/42rISYb (Reporting by Anisha Ajith in Bengaluru) ((anisha.ajith@thomsonreuters.com;))

