Polycab India posts 59% rise in Q2 profit on healthy wires, cables demand

Credit: REUTERS/PASCAL ROSSIGNOL

October 18, 2023 — 05:07 am EDT

Written by Anisha Ajith for Reuters ->

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Polycab India POLC.NS posted a 58.8% rise in its second-quarter profit on Wednesday, aided by healthy sales in its wires and cables business.

Consolidated net profit climbed to 4.26 billion rupees ($51.19 million) in the three months ended September 30 from 2.68 billion rupees a year earlier.

For further results highlights, click: (Full Story)

KEY CONTEXT

Analysts expect cables and wires companies to report a strong quarter as demand from the housing and infrastructure sector, as well as recovery in exports help volume growth.

Polycab, India's second largest cables maker by market capitalisation, has reported double-digit increases in earnings over the previous four quarters.

Rival Havells India HVEL.NS is scheduled to report its second-quarter results on Thursday.

PEER COMPARISON

Valuation (next 12 months)

Estimates (next 12 months)

Analysts' sentiment

RIC

PE

EV/EBITDA

Revenue growth

Profit growth

Mean rating*

# of analysts

Stock to price target**

Div yield (%)

Polycab India Ltd

POLC.NS

45.74

31.36

18.76

22.90

Buy

24

1.17

0.37

Finolex Cables Ltd

FNXC.NS

22.13

17.09

17.71

23.28

Buy

4

0.79

0.73

Havells India Ltd

HVEL.NS

53.07

36.33

14.94

27.45

Buy

20

0.96

0.53

KEI Industries Ltd

KEIN.NS

36.06

24.17

17.85

24.36

Buy

13

1.05

0.11

* The mean of analyst ratings standardised to a scale of Strong Buy, Buy, Hold, Sell, and Strong Sell

** The ratio of stock's last close to analysts' mean price target; a ratio above 1 means the stock is trading above the PT

JULY-SEPTEMBER STOCK PERFORMANCE

-- All data from LSEG

-- $1 = 83.2270 Indian rupees

JULY-SEPTEMBER PERFORMANCE https://tmsnrt.rs/3M7GjV0

(Reporting by Anisha Ajith in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

((anisha.ajith@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

