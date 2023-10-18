Polycab India posts 59% rise in Q2 profit on healthy wires, cables demand

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Polycab India POLC.NS posted a 58.8% rise in its second-quarter profit on Wednesday, aided by healthy sales in its wires and cables business.

Consolidated net profit climbed to 4.26 billion rupees ($51.19 million) in the three months ended September 30 from 2.68 billion rupees a year earlier.

KEY CONTEXT

Analysts expect cables and wires companies to report a strong quarter as demand from the housing and infrastructure sector, as well as recovery in exports help volume growth.

Polycab, India's second largest cables maker by market capitalisation, has reported double-digit increases in earnings over the previous four quarters.

Rival Havells India HVEL.NS is scheduled to report its second-quarter results on Thursday.

PEER COMPARISON

Valuation (next 12 months) Estimates (next 12 months) Analysts' sentiment RIC PE EV/EBITDA Revenue growth Profit growth Mean rating* # of analysts Stock to price target** Div yield (%) Polycab India Ltd POLC.NS 45.74 31.36 18.76 22.90 Buy 24 1.17 0.37 Finolex Cables Ltd FNXC.NS 22.13 17.09 17.71 23.28 Buy 4 0.79 0.73 Havells India Ltd HVEL.NS 53.07 36.33 14.94 27.45 Buy 20 0.96 0.53 KEI Industries Ltd KEIN.NS 36.06 24.17 17.85 24.36 Buy 13 1.05 0.11 * The mean of analyst ratings standardised to a scale of Strong Buy, Buy, Hold, Sell, and Strong Sell ** The ratio of stock's last close to analysts' mean price target; a ratio above 1 means the stock is trading above the PT JULY-SEPTEMBER STOCK PERFORMANCE -- All data from LSEG -- $1 = 83.2270 Indian rupees JULY-SEPTEMBER PERFORMANCE https://tmsnrt.rs/3M7GjV0 (Reporting by Anisha Ajith in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee) ((anisha.ajith@thomsonreuters.com;))

