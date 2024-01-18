Polycab India posts 15.4% rise in Q3 profit on healthy cables, wires demand

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Polycab India POLC.NS posted a 15.4% rise in its third-quarter profit on Thursday on strong sales in its cables and wires business, its largest segment.

Consolidated net profit rose to 4.13 billion rupees ($49.7 million) in the three months ended Dec. 31 from 3.58 billion rupees a year earlier.

KEY CONTEXT

Cables and wires companies continued seeing a healthy demand from the real estate and industrial sector, aided by the government's push for infrastructure development as well as private capex.

Stable copper prices in the third quarter, which was nearly flat quarter-over-quarter, helped maintain a normal level of inventory in the cable and wire products channel, according to analysts at Systematix institutional equities.

Polycab, the market leader in THE wires and cables business as per Bob Capital Markets analysts, has reported double-digit profit growth in the previous five quarters. Rival Havells India HVEL.NS is set to report its third-quarter results on Jan. 23.

PEER COMPARISON

Valuation (next 12 months)

Estimates (next 12 months)

Analysts' sentiment

RIC

PE

EV/EBITDA

Revenue growth

Profit growth

Mean rating*

# of analysts

Stock to price target**

Div yield (%)

Polycab India Ltd

POLC.NS

32.67

22.15

17.72

20.02

Buy

24

0.80

0.48

Finolex Cables Ltd

FNXC.NS

24.51

18.21

16.19

21.44

Buy

4

0.89

0.66

Havells India Ltd

HVEL.NS

55.98

37.81

14.18

28.49

Buy

19

1.00

0.52

KEI Industries Ltd

KEIN.NS

39.74

26.64

16.55

21.23

Buy

11

1.07

0.10

* The mean of analyst ratings standardised to a scale of Strong Buy, Buy, Hold, Sell, and Strong Sell

** The ratio of stock's last close to analysts' mean price target; a ratio above 1 means the stock is trading above the PT

OCTOBER-DECEMBER STOCK PERFORMANCE

($1 = 83.1350 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Anisha Ajith in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.