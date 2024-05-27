Poly Property Services EGM Unanimously Approves Leasing Agreements

Poly Property Services Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:6049) has released an update.

Poly Property Services Co., Ltd. successfully conducted its first extraordinary general meeting (EGM) of 2024 on May 27, where shareholders unanimously passed the 2024 Property Leasing Agreements and related transactions. The meeting saw an 82.94% attendance by shareholders and proxies, representing a significant portion of the company’s issued shares. Notably, the company’s resolution received 100% approval from the votes cast, indicating strong shareholder support for the proposed agreements.

