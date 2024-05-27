News & Insights

Poly Property Services Declares Year-End Dividend

May 27, 2024 — 11:08 am EDT

Poly Property Services Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:6049) has released an update.

Poly Property Services Co., Ltd. has announced a final dividend of RMB 0.998 per share for the financial year ending December 31, 2023, which will be paid at an exchange rate of RMB 1 to HKD 1.09793, amounting to HKD 1.09574 per share. Shareholders’ approval for the dividend was obtained on May 27, 2024, and the payment is scheduled for July 12, 2024. A withholding tax of 10% will be applied to non-resident enterprise and individual shareholders, with the possibility of tax treaty benefits upon application.

