Poly Property Services Announces AGM Outcomes

May 27, 2024 — 10:37 am EDT

Poly Property Services Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:6049) has released an update.

Poly Property Services Co., Ltd. recently held its 2023 Annual General Meeting, Domestic Shares Class Meeting, and H Shares Class Meeting, with an impressive 81.80% attendance of shareholders with voting rights. All proposed resolutions were passed by a significant majority, including the approval of the 2023 financial statements and an annual dividend of RMB0.998 per share.

