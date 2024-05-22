News & Insights

Stocks

Poly Property Group Schedules Key 2024 AGM

May 22, 2024 — 05:41 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Poly Property Group Co (HK:0119) has released an update.

Poly Property Group Co., Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) will take place on June 13, 2024, at Chamber Theatre A, United Centre in Hong Kong, where shareholders will review the audited financial statements, consider a final dividend for the year ended December 31, 2023, re-elect directors, and re-appoint their auditor. A key agenda item will be the approval for the directors to issue additional shares and securities, which could expand the company’s share capital by up to 20%. The meeting will enable shareholders to influence the company’s future, including executive remuneration and corporate strategy through various resolutions.

For further insights into HK:0119 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PHKIF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.