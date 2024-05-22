Poly Property Group Schedules Key 2024 AGM

Poly Property Group Co (HK:0119) has released an update.

Poly Property Group Co., Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) will take place on June 13, 2024, at Chamber Theatre A, United Centre in Hong Kong, where shareholders will review the audited financial statements, consider a final dividend for the year ended December 31, 2023, re-elect directors, and re-appoint their auditor. A key agenda item will be the approval for the directors to issue additional shares and securities, which could expand the company’s share capital by up to 20%. The meeting will enable shareholders to influence the company’s future, including executive remuneration and corporate strategy through various resolutions.

