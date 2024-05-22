News & Insights

Poly Property Group Revises Financial Strategy

May 22, 2024 — 09:12 am EDT

Poly Property Group Co (HK:0119) has released an update.

Poly Property Group Co. has announced its decision to terminate the 2024 Financial Framework Agreement due to shifts in the PRC real estate market and changes in the company’s business strategy. The company will enter into a termination agreement shortly and maintains that the 2022 Financial Framework Agreement will continue to be effective until July 2025. Further details will be provided in an upcoming announcement.

