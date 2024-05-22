Poly Property Group Revises Financial Strategy

Poly Property Group Co (HK:0119) has released an update.

Poly Property Group Co. has announced its decision to terminate the 2024 Financial Framework Agreement due to shifts in the PRC real estate market and changes in the company’s business strategy. The company will enter into a termination agreement shortly and maintains that the 2022 Financial Framework Agreement will continue to be effective until July 2025. Further details will be provided in an upcoming announcement.

For further insights into HK:0119 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.