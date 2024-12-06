Poly Property Group Posts Strong November 2024 Sales

Poly Property Group Co (HK:0119) has released an update.

Poly Property Group Co. reported an impressive contracted sales value of approximately RMB3.3 billion for November 2024, with a total area of 106 thousand square meters sold. The cumulative sales for the year reached RMB52.1 billion, reflecting strong performance in the real estate sector. However, these figures are preliminary and investors are advised to exercise caution.

