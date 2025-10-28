Poly Property Group Co. (SEHK:119) Price Target Decreased by 13.13% to 2.19

The average one-year price target for Poly Property Group Co. (SEHK:119) has been revised to HK$2.19 / share. This is a decrease of 13.13% from the prior estimate of HK$2.52 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of HK$2.17 to a high of HK$2.26 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.42% from the latest reported closing price of HK$1.90 / share.

Poly Property Group Co. Maintains 1.12% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 1.12%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 4.58. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.84% .

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 40 funds or institutions reporting positions in Poly Property Group Co.. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 4.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 119 is 0.03%, an increase of 6.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.20% to 152,397K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 28,208K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 25,445K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,405K shares , representing an increase of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 119 by 7.46% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 22,478K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,214K shares , representing an increase of 1.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 119 by 14.12% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 16,400K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,983K shares , representing an increase of 2.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 119 by 4.27% over the last quarter.

VGRLX - Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Admiral holds 7,427K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,224K shares , representing an increase of 2.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 119 by 3.04% over the last quarter.

