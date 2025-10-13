Polska Grupa, Rheinmetall Sign MoU To Develop Support Vehicles For Polish Armed Forces

(RTTNews) - Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa S.A. and Rheinmetall have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on strategic cooperation in the field of support vehicles for the Polish armed forces.

The MoU aims at the foundation of a Joint Venture in order to create a European Support Vehicles Centre, namely the production of Armoured Recovery Vehicles, Armoured Engineering Vehicles with Mine Breaching Capability as well as Armoured Vehicle-Launched Bridges.

Dr. Björn Bernhard, Managing Director of Vehicle Systems Europe: „The MoU symbolizes our mutual understanding, aligned goals, and the intention to work closely together - to exchange knowledge, to harness our collective strengths, and to explore new opportunities. By signing the MoU, we not only open the door towards an extension of Poland's heavy vehicles manufacturing capability but also contribute to building an all-European defence potential, new multi-nation partnerships, capabilities redundance - so important in view to current threat from the East - and multinational supply chains. It is another step towards making Europe more secure and stronger."

