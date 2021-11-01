Pollution pricing is key to getting emissions down and boosting innovation - PM Trudeau

OTTAWA, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Pollution pricing is key to getting greenhouse emissions down and boosting innovation, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told the COP 26 climate conference on Monday.

This why Canada has committed to capping oil and gas sector emissions and then making sure they come down fast enough to ensure the nation reaches net zero in 2050, he said.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren)

