Pollution pricing is key to getting emissions down and boosting innovation - PM Trudeau

David Ljunggren Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/PHIL NOBLE

Pollution pricing is key to getting greenhouse emissions down and boosting innovation, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told the COP 26 climate conference on Monday.

This why Canada has committed to capping oil and gas sector emissions and then making sure they come down fast enough to ensure the nation reaches net zero in 2050, he said.

