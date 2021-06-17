Polls open in Iran election, Khamenei calls for high turnout

DUBAI, June 18 (Reuters) - Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has called for a high turnout in the country's presidential election on Friday, in a contest likely to be won by a judge fiercely loyal to the religious establishment.

"Each vote counts ... come and vote and choose your president ... this is important for the future of your country," said Khamenei after casting his vote in the capital Tehran.

(Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((parisa.hafezi@thomsonreuters.com; +971 56 216 8363; Reuters Messaging: parisa.hafezi@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @PHREUTERS))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.