Polls open in disputed Algeria election

Hamid Ould Ahmed Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/RAMZI BOUDINA

Polls opened in Algeria on Thursday for a delayed presidential election that is opposed by a mass protest movement which wants the vote put off until the entire ruling elite steps down and the military quits politics.

ALGIERS, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Polls opened in Algeria on Thursday for a delayed presidential election that is opposed by a mass protest movement which wants the vote put off until the entire ruling elite steps down and the military quits politics.

The military, the strongest political player, sees the vote as the only way to restore order in Algeria, Africa's largest country, a major natural gas supplier to Europe and home to 40 million people.

