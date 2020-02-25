Pollen Street Secured Lending in takeover talks, ditches manager

Adds detail

LONDON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Credit investor Pollen Street Secured Lending PSSL.L is in talks with Waterfall Asset Management about a 900 pence per share takeover approach and is axing its investment management agreement due to governance issues, its board said on Tuesday.

The possible offer for PSSL, which invests in corporate loans and peer-to-peer debt, represents an 8.7% premium to Monday's closing share price of 828 pence, the companies said in separate statements, valuing PSSL at around 675 million pounds ($875 million).

PSSL's board said it was minded to recommend the offer, which was made on January 8. Waterfall has received an irrevocable undertaking from Invesco, the investment trust's largest shareholder, to support the offer, the firms said.

PSSL's board also said it was terminating the agreement of investment manager Lindsey McMurray, the CEO of private equity firm Pollen Street Capital, "in light of what the board considers to be, and has been advised are serious, repeated and ongoing breaches of the manager's obligations".

The PSSL board said the investment manager did not provide it with sufficient information for Waterfall to carry out due diligence and published information about the company's dividend without its approval.

McMurray did not immediately respond to request for comment.

