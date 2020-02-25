Pollen Street Secured Lending in 900 pence per share takeover talks
LONDON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Credit investor Pollen Street Secured Lending PSSL.L said on Tuesday it was in talks with Waterfall Asset Management about a 900 pence per share takeover approach and it was terminating its investment management agreement due to governance issues.
The possible offer represents an 8.7% premium to Monday's closing share price of 828 pence, Waterfall said in a separate statement.
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn, editing by Sinead Cruise)
((carolyn.cohn@thomsonreuters.com; 44 207 542 6320; Reuters Messaging: carolyn.cohn.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Other TopicsWorld Markets
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown
- Shipping Group Maersk to Buy U.S. Warehousing and Distribution Firm
- Canada tweaks mortgage stress test in move that could boost housing market
- EU adds Seychelles, Cayman Islands, Panama to tax haven blacklist, spares Turkey