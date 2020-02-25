Pollen Street Secured Lending in 900 pence per share takeover talks

LONDON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Credit investor Pollen Street Secured Lending PSSL.L said on Tuesday it was in talks with Waterfall Asset Management about a 900 pence per share takeover approach and it was terminating its investment management agreement due to governance issues.

The possible offer represents an 8.7% premium to Monday's closing share price of 828 pence, Waterfall said in a separate statement.

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn, editing by Sinead Cruise)

((carolyn.cohn@thomsonreuters.com; 44 207 542 6320; Reuters Messaging: carolyn.cohn.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

