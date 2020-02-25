US Markets

Pollen Street Secured Lending in 900 pence per share takeover talks

Contributor
Carolyn Cohn Reuters
Published

Credit investor Pollen Street Secured Lending said on Tuesday it was in talks with Waterfall Asset Management about a 900 pence per share takeover approach and it was terminating its investment management agreement due to governance issues.

LONDON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Credit investor Pollen Street Secured Lending PSSL.L said on Tuesday it was in talks with Waterfall Asset Management about a 900 pence per share takeover approach and it was terminating its investment management agreement due to governance issues.

The possible offer represents an 8.7% premium to Monday's closing share price of 828 pence, Waterfall said in a separate statement.

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn, editing by Sinead Cruise)

((carolyn.cohn@thomsonreuters.com; 44 207 542 6320; Reuters Messaging: carolyn.cohn.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

World Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular