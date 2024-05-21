News & Insights

Stocks

Pollen Street Prepares for Upcoming AGM

May 21, 2024 — 02:52 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Pollen Street Group Limited (GB:POLN) has released an update.

Pollen Street Group Limited has announced the posting of its Annual General Meeting (AGM) notice, which will be held on June 13, 2024, at the Slaughter and May offices in London. Shareholders can access the notice on the company’s website, and it will also be available through the National Storage Mechanism.

For further insights into GB:POLN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.