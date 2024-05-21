Pollen Street Prepares for Upcoming AGM

Pollen Street Group Limited (GB:POLN) has released an update.

Pollen Street Group Limited has announced the posting of its Annual General Meeting (AGM) notice, which will be held on June 13, 2024, at the Slaughter and May offices in London. Shareholders can access the notice on the company’s website, and it will also be available through the National Storage Mechanism.

