Pollen Street Group Updates Share Capital and Voting Rights

December 02, 2024 — 06:40 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Pollen Street Group Limited (GB:POLN) has released an update.

Pollen Street Group Limited has disclosed its share capital and voting rights as of November 30, 2024, with a total of 61,387,340 ordinary shares in circulation, each carrying one voting right. The company also holds 2,822,257 shares in treasury which do not confer voting rights, bringing the total shares issued to 64,209,597. This information is crucial for shareholders to determine their interests and comply with regulatory disclosure requirements.

