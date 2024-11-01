Pollen Street Group Updates Share Capital and Voting Rights

Pollen Street Group Limited (GB:POLN) has released an update.

Pollen Street Group Limited has announced its latest share capital and voting rights data, revealing a total of 61,878,318 voting rights from ordinary shares in circulation as of October 31, 2024. This information is crucial for investors tracking their interests and compliance with the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

