Pollen Street Group Sees Voting Rights Shift with JPMorgan

Pollen Street Group Limited (GB:POLN) has released an update.

Pollen Street Group Limited has seen a shift in its voting rights ownership as JPMorgan Asset Management Holdings Inc. increased its stake to 5.908781%. This change was driven by a combination of direct shares and financial instruments, crossing the threshold on November 4, 2024. Such movements could be of interest to investors monitoring asset management strategies and stock market dynamics.

For further insights into GB:POLN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.