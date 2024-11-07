News & Insights

Pollen Street Group Sees Voting Rights Shift with JPMorgan

November 07, 2024 — 11:42 am EST

Pollen Street Group Limited (GB:POLN) has released an update.

Pollen Street Group Limited has seen a shift in its voting rights ownership as JPMorgan Asset Management Holdings Inc. increased its stake to 5.908781%. This change was driven by a combination of direct shares and financial instruments, crossing the threshold on November 4, 2024. Such movements could be of interest to investors monitoring asset management strategies and stock market dynamics.

