Pollen Street Group Sees Shift in Major Holdings

Pollen Street Group Limited (GB:POLN) has released an update.
Pollen Street Group Limited has seen a shift in its major holdings as JPMorgan Asset Management Holdings Inc. adjusted its voting rights, now holding 5.888412% of the company’s shares. This change was prompted by a minor reduction from a previous holding of 5.888980%, indicating active management of investment positions.
