Pollen Street Group Sees Shift in Major Holdings

Pollen Street Group Limited (GB:POLN) has released an update.

Pollen Street Group Limited has seen a shift in its major holdings as JPMorgan Asset Management Holdings Inc. adjusted its voting rights, now holding 5.888412% of the company’s shares. This change was prompted by a minor reduction from a previous holding of 5.888980%, indicating active management of investment positions.

For further insights into GB:POLN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.