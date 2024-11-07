News & Insights

Stocks

Pollen Street Group Sees Shift in Major Holdings

November 07, 2024 — 10:52 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Pollen Street Group Limited (GB:POLN) has released an update.

Pollen Street Group Limited has seen a shift in its major holdings as JPMorgan Asset Management Holdings Inc. adjusted its voting rights, now holding 5.888412% of the company’s shares. This change was prompted by a minor reduction from a previous holding of 5.888980%, indicating active management of investment positions.

For further insights into GB:POLN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.