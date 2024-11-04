News & Insights

Pollen Street Group Bolsters Treasury with Share Buyback

November 04, 2024 — 02:07 am EST

Pollen Street Group Limited (GB:POLN) has released an update.

Pollen Street Group Limited has repurchased 50,000 of its own shares at a price of 680 pence each, as part of its ongoing share buyback program. The company plans to hold these shares in treasury, adjusting its total number of voting rights to 61,828,318. This move is part of Pollen Street’s strategy to manage its capital and enhance shareholder value.

