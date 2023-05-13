Pollard Banknote (PBKOF) Declares $0.04 Dividend

Pollard Banknote said on May 11, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share ($0.16 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.04 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 29, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 30, 2023 will receive the payment on July 14, 2023.

At the current share price of $12.44 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.29%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 22 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pollard Banknote. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PBKOF is 0.13%, a decrease of 16.23%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 60.94% to 205K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 62.71% Upside

As of March 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Pollard Banknote is 20.24. The forecasts range from a low of 14.19 to a high of $25.52. The average price target represents an increase of 62.71% from its latest reported closing price of 12.44.

The projected annual revenue for Pollard Banknote is 485MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.56.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

WTIFX - Segall Bryant & Hamill Fundamental International Small Cap Fund -Retail Class holds 88K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 49K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 25K shares. No change in the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 12K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing a decrease of 13.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PBKOF by 15.98% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Small Cap Growth Portfolio Institutional Class holds 5K shares. No change in the last quarter.

