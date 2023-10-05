POLL-Zloty to lead CEE gains in next year after sharp falls

By Jason Hovet

PRAGUE, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Central Europe's currencies should mostly firm in the next year after heavy drops in the past month, with interest rate cuts continuing to provide some drag even as economies get back on track.

Currencies have fallen sharply since early September, when the Polish central bank delivered a bigger-than-expected interest rate cut to launch the start of monetary easing. The National Bank of Poland cut again on Wednesday.

The Polish zloty, Czech crown and Hungarian forint have lost 1.6-3.2% in the past month, but the poll shows them regaining some ground even while facing times of weakness over the next 12 months.

The zloty EURPLN= should lead gains, with the median forecast in the poll putting it at 4.55 to the euro in 12 months, up 1.7% from Tuesday's closing price and beyond the 4.60 level it fell past in September.

In Hungary, which still has the European Union's highest interest rates despite loosening monetary policy since May, the forint EURHUF= should gain 1.2% in the next year, to 385.0 to the euro.

ING said the dollar, whose strength has added to weakness in central Europe, should continue to provide short-term pressure before some later relief.

Still, high interest rates - with the Hungarian central bank's key rate at 13% - along with prospects of the release of European Union funds this year will be supportive.

"On a local level, we believe (the central bank) will be the main driver, at least until the end of this year," ING said.

"Although the market has already partially revised its expectations, it remains on the dovish side, leaving room for further appreciation on account of higher interest rate differentials."

The crown EURCZK= should also gain in the coming year after losing ground in the past month. The Czech central bank has not yet followed peers in Hungary and Poland in cutting interest rates, and some analysts see any cut this year being smaller, providing some help for the currency.

Analysts forecast Romania's leu EURRON= to remain the outlier in the region, slipping 0.7% in the next year, with the pace of budget consolidation a factor.

"The Romanian government must deliver the hardest part of consolidation promised under the Excessive Deficit Procedure," said Jakub Kratky, analyst at Generali Investments CEE.

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Krisztina Than in Budapest; editing by Christina Fincher)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.