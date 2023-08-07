POLL-Weekly US good/excellent ratings for corn, soy seen rising by 1%

By Julie Ingwersen
CHICAGO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is likely to rate 56% of the nation's corn crop as good to excellent in its weekly crop report, up 1 percentage point from a week ago, according to the average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed on Monday.
For soybeans, analysts on average predicted the USDA would rate 53% of the oilseed crop as good to excellent, also up 1 point from the previous week.
Still, if realized, ratings for both crops would be the lowest for this time of year since 2012, a major drought year.
Rains boosted soil moisture over the past week in portions of the U.S. Corn Belt. The share of U.S. corn production located in a drought area fell to 57% by Aug. 1, from 59% the prior week. A year earlier, only 31% of the crop was located in an area experiencing drought, according to the USDA.
The U.S. is the world's No. 2 exporter of corn and soybeans, after Brazil. The USDA was scheduled to publish its report on Monday at 3 p.m. CDT (2000 GMT).
For spring wheat, analysts on average expected the government to rate 42% of the crop as good to excellent, unchanged from a week ago. Analysts estimated the spring wheat harvest as 10% complete, up from 2% by July 30.
For winter wheat, analysts on average estimated the harvest as 89% complete, up from 80% by July 30.
All figures in percent:
Category
Analyst average
Analyst range
USDA last week
Corn condition ratings*
56
54-57
55
Soybean condition ratings*
53
51-55
52
Spring wheat condition ratings*
42
40-45
42
Spring wheat harvested (%)
10
4-15
2
Winter wheat harvested (%)
89
86-92
80
*% good/excellent
(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen Editing by Marguerita Choy)
