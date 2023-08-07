News & Insights

POLL-Weekly US good/excellent ratings for corn, soy seen rising by 1%

Credit: REUTERS/DANE RHYS

August 07, 2023 — 02:06 pm EDT

Written by Julie Ingwersen for Reuters ->

By Julie Ingwersen

CHICAGO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is likely to rate 56% of the nation's corn crop as good to excellent in its weekly crop report, up 1 percentage point from a week ago, according to the average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed on Monday.

For soybeans, analysts on average predicted the USDA would rate 53% of the oilseed crop as good to excellent, also up 1 point from the previous week.

Still, if realized, ratings for both crops would be the lowest for this time of year since 2012, a major drought year.

Rains boosted soil moisture over the past week in portions of the U.S. Corn Belt. The share of U.S. corn production located in a drought area fell to 57% by Aug. 1, from 59% the prior week. A year earlier, only 31% of the crop was located in an area experiencing drought, according to the USDA.

The U.S. is the world's No. 2 exporter of corn and soybeans, after Brazil. The USDA was scheduled to publish its report on Monday at 3 p.m. CDT (2000 GMT).

For spring wheat, analysts on average expected the government to rate 42% of the crop as good to excellent, unchanged from a week ago. Analysts estimated the spring wheat harvest as 10% complete, up from 2% by July 30.

For winter wheat, analysts on average estimated the harvest as 89% complete, up from 80% by July 30.

All figures in percent:

Category

Analyst average

Analyst range

USDA last week

Corn condition ratings*

56

54-57

55

Soybean condition ratings*

53

51-55

52

Spring wheat condition ratings*

42

40-45

42

Spring wheat harvested (%)

10

4-15

2

Winter wheat harvested (%)

89

86-92

80

*% good/excellent

(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen Editing by Marguerita Choy)

((Julie.ingwersen@thomsonreuters.com; 1-313-484-5283; Reuters Messaging: julie.ingwersen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

Reuters
