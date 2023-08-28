POLL-Weekly US corn, soy ratings seen falling after extreme heat last week

By Julie Ingwersen

CHICAGO, Aug 28 (Reuters) - U.S. corn and soybean crops likely deteriorated following a spell of sweltering heat in the Midwest last week, according to the average estimates of 13 analysts surveyed on Monday.

Analysts forecast on average that the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) in its weekly crop progress report would report 55% of the U.S. corn crop and 56% of the soybean crop in good to excellent condition, both down 3 percentage points from the previous week.

Temperatures in Chicago reached 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.8 degrees Celsius) on Aug. 24 for the first time since 2012, the National Weather Service said, and unusually hot weather stretched from South Dakota and southern Minnesota through Iowa, Illinois and Missouri.

"The extreme heat in these areas stressed crops, but also accelerated soil moisture declines," space technology company Maxar said in a client note on Friday.

Temperatures have since cooled but below-normal rainfall is forecast over the next two weeks. The share of U.S. corn production located in a drought area rose to 43% by Aug. 22, from 42% in the prior week. A year earlier, only 27% of the crop was located in an area experiencing drought, according to the USDA.

The U.S. is the world's No. 2 exporter of corn and soybeans, after Brazil. The USDA was scheduled to publish its report at 3 p.m. CDT (2000 GMT) on Monday.

For spring wheat, analysts on average expected the government to rate 37% of the U.S. crop as good to excellent, down from 38% a week ago. Analysts estimated the spring wheat harvest advanced to 54% complete, from 39% by Aug. 20.

The winter wheat harvest is virtually complete, with the USDA reporting progress at 96% as of Aug. 20.

All figures in percent:

Category

Analyst average

Analyst range

USDA last week

Corn condition ratings*

55

52-56

58

Soybean condition ratings*

56

54-57

59

Spring wheat condition ratings*

37

35-38

38

Spring wheat harvested (%)

54

48-60

39

*% good/excellent

(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen Editing by Marguerita Choy)

