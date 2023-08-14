POLL-Weekly US corn ratings seen improving to 58% good/excellent, soy at 55%

By Julie Ingwersen

CHICAGO, Aug 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is likely to rate 58% of the nation's corn crop as good to excellent in its weekly crop report, up 1 percentage point from a week ago, according to the average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed on Monday.

For soybeans, analysts on average predicted the USDA would rate 55% of the oilseed crop as good to excellent, also up 1 point from the previous week. Still, if realized, ratings for soybeans would be the lowest for this time of year since 2019.

Beneficial rains in recent weeks have eased drought conditions in portions of the Midwest crop belt. The share of U.S. corn production located in a drought area fell to 49% by Aug. 8, from 57% in the prior week. A year earlier, only 28% of the crop was located in an area experiencing drought, according to the USDA.

The U.S. is the world's No. 2 exporter of corn and soybeans, after Brazil. The USDA was scheduled to publish its report at 3 p.m. CDT (2000 GMT) on Monday.

For spring wheat, analysts on average expected the government to rate 41% of the crop as good to excellent, unchanged from a week ago. Analysts estimated the spring wheat harvest as 23% complete, up from 11% by Aug. 6.

For winter wheat, analysts on average estimated the harvest as 93% complete, up from 87% by Aug. 6.

All figures in percent:

Category

Analyst average

Analyst range

USDA last week

Corn condition ratings*

58

56-59

57

Soybean condition ratings*

55

53-57

54

Spring wheat condition ratings*

41

40-43

41

Spring wheat harvested (%)

23

19-28

11

Winter wheat harvested (%)

93

91-95

87

*% good/excellent

