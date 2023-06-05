News & Insights

POLL-USDA corn ratings fall more than expected to 64% good-excellent

Credit: REUTERS/RAQUEL CUNHA

June 05, 2023 — 05:24 pm EDT

Written by Julie Ingwersen for Reuters ->

By Julie Ingwersen

CHICAGO, June 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture rated 64% of the U.S. corn crop in good to excellent condition in its weekly crop progress report on Monday, down 5 percentage points from a week ago and below the lowest in a range of estimates in a Reuters poll.

Eleven analysts surveyed by Reuters on average, had expected corn ratings to fall 2 percentage points to 67% good-to-excellent. Estimates ranged from 65% to 69%.

The USDA rated 62% of the soybean crop as good to excellent in its first 2023 condition ratings for the oilseed, below most trade expectations. The U.S. is the world's second-largest exporter of corn and soybeans after top supplier Brazil.

Dry conditions in the Midwest have been a worry for the grain trade, with 34% of the U.S. corn production belt experiencing drought as of May 30, the USDA said last week in a separate report.

"Dryness remains widespread across the northeastern Plains, Midwest, and the Delta ... stressing growth of corn, soybeans, and spring wheat," space technology company Maxar said Monday in a daily weather note.

U.S. farmers had planted 96% of their intended acres for corn and 91% of their soybean acres by Sunday, the government said, ahead of the respective five-year averages for each crop but slightly behind average trade expectations.

In its first 2023 condition ratings for spring wheat, the USDA rated 64% of the crop as good to excellent, below the average trade estimate of 66%. Spring wheat planting was 93% complete by Sunday, the USDA said, behind trade expectations but matching the five-year average.

Meanwhile, the harvest of the drought-hit U.S. winter wheat crop is under way. The USDA said the crop was 4% harvested, in line with trade expectations and the five-year average. The USDA rated 36% of the winter wheat crop as good to excellent, up from 34% a week ago and above the average trade estimate of 35%.

All figures in percent:

Category

Analyst average

Analyst range

USDA last week

USDA this week

Corn condition ratings*

67

65-69

69

64

Corn planted (%)

97

95-98

92

96

Soybean condition ratings*

65

58-68

NA

62

Soybeans planted (%)

92

87-95

83

91

Spring wheat condition ratings*

66

57-77

NA

64

Spring wheat planted (%)

94

90-97

85

93

Winter wheat condition ratings*

35

32-37

34

36

Winter wheat harvested (%)

4

2-6

NA

4

*% good/excellent

