POLL-US winter wheat ratings seen steady; corn, soy harvests wind down

CHICAGO, Nov 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) weekly crop progress report should show steady U.S. winter wheat condition ratings with the crop off to its best start in four years, according to the average of estimates from 10 analysts surveyed by Reuters on Monday.

Improved production prospects in the world's No. 4 wheat exporter could ease concerns about tightening global grain supplies. However, dry conditions remain a worry in portions of the U.S., including Kansas, the top winter wheat producer. The U.S. crop's potential will be highly dependent on springtime weather.

Analysts on average expected the USDA to rate 50% of the winter wheat crop in good to excellent condition, steady with the previous week and the highest for this time of year since 2019. Estimates ranged from 48% to 52% good-to-excellent.

Analysts on average expected the USDA to report planting of the 2024 winter wheat crop as 95% complete, up from 90% by Nov. 5. The government is scheduled to publish its crop progress report at 3 p.m. CST (2100 GMT) on Monday.

The share of U.S. winter wheat production located in a drought area stood at 42% as of Nov. 7, unchanged from the previous week and down significantly from 74% a year earlier, according to the USDA.

Meanwhile, the U.S. harvest of soybeans and corn is winding down. Analysts on average estimated the soybean harvest as 96% complete and the corn harvest as 90% complete after a dry weekend for field work in the Midwest crop belt.

The U.S. is the world's second-largest corn and soybean exporter after Brazil.

All figures in percent:

Category

Analyst average

Analyst range

USDA last week

Corn harvested (%)

90

87-91

81

Soybeans harvested (%)

96

95-97

91

Winter wheat planted (%)

95

94-96

90

Winter wheat condition ratings*

50

48-52

50

*% good/excellent

