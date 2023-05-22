POLL-US wheat ratings seen rising; corn 82% planted, soy 66% done

CHICAGO, May 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) weekly crop progress report should rate 30% of the U.S. winter wheat crop in good to excellent condition, according to the average estimate in a survey of 12 analysts on Monday, up 1 percentage point from last week but still among the lowest on record for this time of year.

Trade estimates for winter wheat in the week ended May 21 ranged from 28% to 32% good to excellent. The government is scheduled to publish its report at 3 p.m. CDT (2000 GMT).

Core wheat areas of the southern Plains including Kansas and Oklahoma have struggled with a three-year drought, forcing farmers in the hardest-hit areas to abandon their crops. The USDA has projected wheat stockpiles in the United States, the world's No. 5 wheat exporter, will fall to a 16-year low by the end of the 2023/24 marketing year.

Rains crossed the region last week that could benefit late-developing wheat, although the moisture likely arrived too late in the driest areas.

For corn, analysts on average expected the USDA to report U.S. planting progress as 82% complete by May 21, up from 65% a week earlier. Estimates ranged from 79% to 85% complete. For soybeans, analysts projected planting as 66% complete, up from 49% previously.

The USDA has projected the United States as the No. 2 exporter of both corn and soybeans, after Brazil.

U.S. spring wheat planting progress was seen as 60% complete, up from 40% previously, with estimates ranging widely from 51% to 75% complete.

All figures in percent:

Category

Analyst average

Analyst range

USDA last week

Corn planted (%)

82

79-85

65

Soybeans planted (%)

66

61-69

49

Spring wheat planted (%)

60

51-75

40

Winter wheat conditions*

30

28-32

29

*% good/excellent

