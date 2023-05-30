News & Insights

POLL-US wheat ratings seen improving, corn seen as 71% good-excellent

Credit: REUTERS/Julie Ingwersen

May 30, 2023 — 01:26 pm EDT

Written by Julie Ingwersen for Reuters ->

CHICAGO, May 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) weekly crop progress report should rate 32% of the drought-hit U.S. winter wheat crop in good to excellent condition, according to the average estimate in a survey of 11 analysts on Tuesday, up 1 percentage point from last week following rains in the southern Plains.

In the government's first corn ratings for 2023, analysts on average expected the USDA to rate 71% of the crop in good to excellent condition. Estimates ranged from 67% to 75% good-to-excellent. The United States is the world's No. 2 corn exporter after Brazil.

U.S. corn planting is nearly finished, with analysts on average estimating progress by May 28 at 92% complete, up from 81% a week earlier.

For soybeans, analysts on average expected the USDA's report to show planting as 82% complete by Sunday, up from 66% a week ago. The USDA did not expect to release soybean condition ratings in Tuesday's report, given that only 36% of the soy crop had emerged from the ground as of last week, while corn emergence had reached 52%.

Spring wheat planting was seen as 82% complete, with estimates ranging from 77% to 88%.

All figures in percent:

Category

Analyst average

Analyst range

USDA last week

Corn planted (%)

92

90-95

81

Corn condition ratings*

71

67-75

NA

Soybeans planted (%)

82

77-85

66

Spring wheat planted (%)

82

77-88

64

Winter wheat condition ratings*

32

30-33

31

*% good/excellent

(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen)

((Julie.ingwersen@thomsonreuters.com; 1-313-484-5283; Reuters Messaging: julie.ingwersen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
