POLL-US wheat ratings seen improving, corn seen as 71% good-excellent

CHICAGO, May 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) weekly crop progress report should rate 32% of the drought-hit U.S. winter wheat crop in good to excellent condition, according to the average estimate in a survey of 11 analysts on Tuesday, up 1 percentage point from last week following rains in the southern Plains.

In the government's first corn ratings for 2023, analysts on average expected the USDA to rate 71% of the crop in good to excellent condition. Estimates ranged from 67% to 75% good-to-excellent. The United States is the world's No. 2 corn exporter after Brazil.

U.S. corn planting is nearly finished, with analysts on average estimating progress by May 28 at 92% complete, up from 81% a week earlier.

For soybeans, analysts on average expected the USDA's report to show planting as 82% complete by Sunday, up from 66% a week ago. The USDA did not expect to release soybean condition ratings in Tuesday's report, given that only 36% of the soy crop had emerged from the ground as of last week, while corn emergence had reached 52%.

Spring wheat planting was seen as 82% complete, with estimates ranging from 77% to 88%.

All figures in percent:

Category

Analyst average

Analyst range

USDA last week

Corn planted (%)

92

90-95

81

Corn condition ratings*

71

67-75

NA

Soybeans planted (%)

82

77-85

66

Spring wheat planted (%)

82

77-88

64

Winter wheat condition ratings*

32

30-33

31

*% good/excellent

