POLL-US wheat ratings seen improving; corn 27% planted, soy 17% done

CHICAGO, May 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) weekly crop progress report should rate 28% of the U.S. winter wheat crop in good to excellent condition, according to the average estimate in a survey of 10 analysts on Monday, up 2 percentage points from last week following much-needed rains in the Plains but still among the lowest on record.

Trade estimates for winter wheat in the week ended April 30 ranged from 25% to 31% good to excellent. The government is scheduled to publish its report at 3 p.m. CDT (2000 GMT).

Last week, the USDA rated 26% of U.S. winter wheat in good to excellent condition, the lowest for the 16th week of the calendar year since 1989, reflecting the impact of a three-year drought.

Some 51% of the U.S. winter wheat crop was still in an area experiencing drought as of April 25, the government said last week. The hardest-hit areas include portions of western Kansas and Oklahoma, key producers of hard red winter wheat, which is the largest U.S. wheat class.

For Week 17, good-to-excellent ratings for winter wheat have been below 30% only three times in USDA records dating to the late 1980s, including 2022 at 27%, 1996 at 27%, and 1989 at 23%.

For corn, analysts on average expected the USDA to report U.S. planting progress as 27% complete by April 30, up from 14% a week earlier. Estimates ranged widely from 22% to 35% complete. For soybeans, analysts projected planting as 17% complete, up from 9% previously.

Spring wheat planting progress was seen as 14% complete, up from 5% previously.

All figures in percent:

Category

Analyst average

Analyst range

USDA last week

Corn planted (%)

27

22-35

14

Soybeans planted (%)

17

15-22

9

Spring wheat planted (%)

14

10-18

5

Winter wheat conditions*

28

25-31

26

*% good/excellent

