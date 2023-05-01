News & Insights

Stocks

POLL-US wheat ratings seen improving; corn 27% planted, soy 17% done

Credit: REUTERS/Staff Photographer

May 01, 2023 — 12:31 pm EDT

Written by Julie Ingwersen for Reuters ->

CHICAGO, May 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) weekly crop progress report should rate 28% of the U.S. winter wheat crop in good to excellent condition, according to the average estimate in a survey of 10 analysts on Monday, up 2 percentage points from last week following much-needed rains in the Plains but still among the lowest on record.

Trade estimates for winter wheat in the week ended April 30 ranged from 25% to 31% good to excellent. The government is scheduled to publish its report at 3 p.m. CDT (2000 GMT).

Last week, the USDA rated 26% of U.S. winter wheat in good to excellent condition, the lowest for the 16th week of the calendar year since 1989, reflecting the impact of a three-year drought.

Some 51% of the U.S. winter wheat crop was still in an area experiencing drought as of April 25, the government said last week. The hardest-hit areas include portions of western Kansas and Oklahoma, key producers of hard red winter wheat, which is the largest U.S. wheat class.

For Week 17, good-to-excellent ratings for winter wheat have been below 30% only three times in USDA records dating to the late 1980s, including 2022 at 27%, 1996 at 27%, and 1989 at 23%.

For corn, analysts on average expected the USDA to report U.S. planting progress as 27% complete by April 30, up from 14% a week earlier. Estimates ranged widely from 22% to 35% complete. For soybeans, analysts projected planting as 17% complete, up from 9% previously.

Spring wheat planting progress was seen as 14% complete, up from 5% previously.

All figures in percent:

Category

Analyst average

Analyst range

USDA last week

Corn planted (%)

27

22-35

14

Soybeans planted (%)

17

15-22

9

Spring wheat planted (%)

14

10-18

5

Winter wheat conditions*

28

25-31

26

*% good/excellent

(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen; Editing by Josie Kao)

((Julie.ingwersen@thomsonreuters.com; 1-313-484-5283; Reuters Messaging: julie.ingwersen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
StocksCommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.