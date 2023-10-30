POLL-US soybean harvest seen as 85% complete, corn harvest 69% done

By Julie Ingwersen

CHICAGO, Oct 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) weekly crop progress report should show the U.S. soybean harvest as 85% complete and the corn harvest as 69% complete, according to the average of estimates from 10 analysts polled by Reuters on Monday.

A faster-than-average harvest pace in the world's No. 2 exporter of corn and soybeans has pressured U.S. grain futures in recent weeks.

Showers crossed much of the Corn Belt last week, interrupting field work while replenishing soil moisture. The share of U.S. corn production located in a drought area fell to 49% as of Oct. 24, down from 50% the prior week, according to the USDA, while the share of soybean production in a drought area fell to 52%, from 53%.

But forecasts called for mostly dry weather in the Midwest this week that should boost progress.

The government is scheduled to publish its crop progress report at 3 p.m. CDT (2000 GMT) on Monday.

For the U.S. winter wheat crop that will be harvested in 2024, analysts on average expected the USDA to report planting as 85% complete, up from 77% as of Oct. 22.

In its first condition ratings for the new winter wheat crop, analysts on average expected the USDA to rate 47% of the crop in good to excellent condition. Estimates ranged widely from 31% to 63% good-to-excellent.

All figures in percent:

Category

Analyst average

Analyst range

USDA last week

Corn harvested (%)

69

64-74

59

Soybeans harvested (%)

85

83-89

76

Winter wheat planted (%)

85

83-88

77

Winter wheat condition ratings*

47

31-63

NA

*% good/excellent

(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

((Julie.ingwersen@thomsonreuters.com; 1-313-484-5283; Reuters Messaging: julie.ingwersen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.