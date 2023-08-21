POLL-US soy ratings seen up 1 pct point; corn, spring wheat ratings flat

News & Insights

Credit: REUTERS/DANE RHYS

August 21, 2023 — 12:12 pm EDT

Written by Mark Weinraub for Reuters ->

By Mark Weinraub

CHICAGO, Aug 21 (Reuters) - The condition of the U.S. soybean crop likely improved for the third straight week as beneficial rains hit key growing areas during a critical period of development, analysts said on Monday.

Ratings for corn and spring wheat were expected to have stabilized.

Analysts forecast that a U.S. Agriculture Department report on Monday afternoon would show good-to-excellent ratings for soybeans rose by 1 percentage point to 60% in the week ended Aug. 20, according to the average of 10 estimates given in a Reuters poll.

Good-to-excellent ratings for corn were forecast at 59% and spring wheat ratings were estimated at 42% good to excellent, according to the poll.

Analysts estimated the spring wheat harvest advanced 16 percentage points to 40% complete. Winter wheat harvest was expected to come in at 96% complete up from 92% the prior week.

The weekly crop progress and conditions report is scheduled to be released at 3 p.m. CDT (2000 GMT).

Beneficial rains in recent weeks have eased drought conditions in portions of the Midwest crop belt.

The share of U.S. corn production located in a drought area fell to 42% by Aug. 15, down 7 percentage points from a week earlier, according to USDA. Soybean production areas affected by drought were pegged at 38% compared to 43% a week earlier.

All figures in percent:

Category

Analyst average

Analyst range

USDA last week

Corn condition ratings*

59

58-61

59

Soybean condition ratings*

60

58-62

59

Spring wheat condition ratings*

42

40-43

42

Spring wheat harvested (%)

40

34-47

24

Winter wheat harvested (%)

96

95-98

92

*% good/excellent

(Reporting by Mark Weinraub Editing by Chris Reese)

((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com; +1 313 484 5282; Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

