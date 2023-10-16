POLL-US soy harvest seen as 57% complete, corn 46%; ratings seen steady

By Julie Ingwersen

CHICAGO, Oct 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) weekly crop progress report should show the U.S. soybean harvest as 57% complete and the corn harvest as 46% complete, according to the average of estimates from 10 analysts polled by Reuters on Monday.

Analysts forecast on average that the government would rate 53% of the U.S. corn crop and 51% of the soybean crop in good-to-excellent condition, each unchanged from the previous week.

The harvest has been progressing faster than average, a factor that has kept a lid on U.S. grain futures in recent weeks. But persistent dryness during the growing season has hurt yields in the world's No. 2 exporter of corn and soy. The USDA in monthly reports last week lowered its yield and production estimates for each crop by more than analysts expected.

The share of U.S. soybean production located in a drought area stood at 58% as of Oct. 10, unchanged from the prior week, according to the USDA, while the share of corn production in a drought area remained at 59%.

The USDA was scheduled to publish its weekly crop progress report at 3 p.m. CDT (2000 GMT) on Monday.

Growers continue to plant the U.S. winter wheat crop that will be harvested in 2024. Analysts on average expected the USDA to report winter wheat planting as 69% complete, up from 57% as of Oct. 8.

All figures in percent:

Category

Analyst average

Analyst range

USDA last week

Corn condition ratings*

53

52-54

53

Corn harvested (%)

46

42-51

34

Soybean condition ratings*

51

50-53

51

Soybeans harvested (%)

57

54-60

43

Winter wheat planted (%)

69

65-70

57

*% good/excellent

(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen; Editing by David Gregorio)

