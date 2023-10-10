POLL-US soy harvest seen as 41% complete, corn 34%; ratings seen steady

By Julie Ingwersen

CHICAGO, Oct 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) weekly crop progress report should show the U.S. soybean harvest as 41% complete and the corn harvest as 34% complete, according to the average of estimates from 10 analysts polled by Reuters on Tuesday.

Analysts forecast on average that the government would rate 53% of the U.S. corn crop and 52% of the soybean crop in good-to-excellent condition, each unchanged from the previous week.

The soybean ratings were expected to be the lowest for this time of year since 2012, a historic drought year, adding to concerns about production prospects after the USDA last month forecast that U.S. soybean output would fall to a four-year low of 4.146 billion bushels this year.

The U.S. is the world's No. 2 supplier of soybeans and corn after Brazil.

The share of U.S. soybean production located in a drought area rose to 58% by Oct. 3 from 55% in the prior week, according to the USDA, while the share of corn production in a drought area rose to 59%, from 58% previously.

The USDA was scheduled to publish its weekly crop progress report at 3 p.m. CDT (2000 GMT) on Tuesday, a day later than normal due to Monday's federal holiday.

Growers continue to plant the U.S. winter wheat crop that will be harvested in 2024. Analysts on average expected the USDA to report winter wheat planting as 56% complete, up from 40% as of Oct. 1.

All figures in percent:

Category

Analyst average

Analyst range

USDA last week

Corn condition ratings*

53

52-54

53

Corn harvested (%)

34

31-38

23

Soybean condition ratings*

52

51-53

52

Soybeans harvested (%)

41

37-47

23

Winter wheat planted (%)

56

53-60

40

*% good/excellent

