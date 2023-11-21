POLL-US natural gas stockpiles seen up 7 bcf in week ended Nov. 17

Nov 21 (Reuters) - U.S. utilities likely added an above-average 7 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas into storage last week as mild weather kept a lid on heating demand, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday.

That compares with a withdrawal of 60 bcf during the same week a year ago and the five-year (2018-2022) average decrease of 53 bcf for this time of year.

In the week ended Nov. 10, utilities added an above normal 60 bcf of gas into storage. USOILN=ECI

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) will release its weekly storage report one day early on Wednesday at 12 p.m. EST (1700 GMT) due to the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday.

The forecast for the week ended Nov. 17 would lift stockpiles to 3.840 trillion cubic feet (tcf), 7.4% above the same week a year ago and 7.4% above the five-year average.

There were 91 heating degree days (HDDs) last week compared with a 30-year normal of 116 HDDs for the period, data from financial firm LSEG showed.

HDDs measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is below 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 degrees Celsius) to estimate demand to heat homes and businesses.

Reuters polled 10 analysts, whose estimates ranged from an injection of 31 bcf to a withdrawal of 3 bcf, with a median increase of 4 bcf.

Early estimates for the week ending Nov. 24 ranged from a withdrawal of 35 bcf to an injection of 8 bcf, with an average decrease of 9 bcf.

That compares with a withdrawal of 80 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year average decrease of 44 bcf.

Following is a list of the poll's participants. All figures are in billions of cubic feet:

Organization

Forecasts in (bcf)

C H Guernsey

31

Schneider Electric

17

DTN

10

Ritterbusch Associates

7

LSEG

4

Natural Gas Intelligence

4

Energy Ventures Analysis

4

Price Futures Group

3

Gelber & Associates

3

Snapper Creek Energy

-3

(Reporting by Daksh Grover in Bengaluru; editing by Scott DiSavino and Marguerita Choy)

((Daksh.Grover@thomsonreuters.com;))

