POLL-US natural gas stockpiles seen up 43 bcf in week ended Sept. 1

Repeats Sept. 6 story with no changes to text

Sept 6 (Reuters) - U.S. utilities likely added a below-average 43 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas into storage last week as hotter-than-usual weather caused power generators to burn more fuel to keep air conditioners humming, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.

That would be lower than the 55 bcf injected during the same week a year ago and the five-year (2018-2022) average increase of 60 bcf.

In the week ended Aug. 25, utilities added 32 bcf of gas into storage. USOILN=ECI

The forecast for the week ended Sept. 1 would lift stockpiles to 3.158 trillion cubic feet (tcf), 17.6% above the same week a year ago and 7.9% above the five-year average.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) will release its weekly storage report at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Thursday.

There were around 81 cooling degree days (CDDs) last week, higher than the 30-year normal of 73 CDDs for the period, data from financial firm LSEG showed.

CDDs, used to estimate demand to cool homes and businesses, measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is above 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 degrees Celsius).

Reuters polled 12 analysts, whose estimates ranged from injections of 33 bcf to 65 bcf, with a median increase of 42 bcf.

Early estimates for the week ending Sept. 8 ranged from injections of 33 bcf to 72 bcf, with an average increase of 52 bcf.

That compares with an increase of 74 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year average of 76 bcf.

Following is a list of the poll's participants. All figures are in billions of cubic feet:

Organization

Forecasts in (bcf)

C H Guernsey

65

DTN

57

SMC Report

57

Natural Gas Intelligence

43

Engie Insight

42

Ritterbusch Associates

42

Tradition Energy

41

Energy Aspects

39

Baker & O'Brien

38

Energy Ventures Analysis

37

LSEG

37

Price Futures Group

33

(Reporting by Rahul Paswan in Bengaluru; editing by Scott DiSavino and Paul Simao)

((RahulKumar.Paswan@thomsonreuters.com ; If within U.S. +1 646 223 8780))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.