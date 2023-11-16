POLL-US natural gas stockpiles seen up 40 bcf in week ended Nov. 10

Nov 15 (Reuters) - U.S. utilities likely added an above-average 40 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas into storage last week as mild weather kept a lid on heating demand, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.

That compares with an injection of 66 bcf during the same week a year ago and the five-year (2018-2022) average increase of 20 bcf for this time of year.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) last week delayed data on gas inventories for the week to Nov. 3 due to a systems upgrade.

The Nov. 3 data will be released along with data for the week ended Nov. 10 on Thursday, Nov. 16, at 10:30 a.m. EST (1530 GMT).

Last week, a separate Reuters poll projected U.S. utilities pulled 7 bcf of gas from storage during the week ended Nov. 3, as colder-than-usual weather boosted heating demand.

If those forecasts are correct, that would mark the first withdrawal of the 2023-2024 winter heating season, cutting stockpiles to 3.772 trillion cubic feet (tcf) on Nov. 3.

The forecast for the week ended Nov. 10 would in turn lift stockpiles to 3.812 tcf, 4.9% above the same week a year ago and 5% above the five-year average.

There were 72 heating degree days (HDDs) last week compared with a 30-year normal of 101 HDDs for the period, data from financial firm LSEG showed.

HDDs measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is below 65 Fahrenheit (18 Celsius) to estimate demand to heat homes and businesses.

Reuters polled 12 analysts, whose estimates ranged from a withdrawal of 20 bcf to an injection of 67 bcf, with a median increase of 42 bcf.

Early estimates for the week ending Nov. 17 ranged from a withdrawal of 20 bcf to an injection of 16 bcf, with an average increase of 5 bcf.

That compares with a withdrawal of 60 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year average decrease of 53 bcf.

Following is a list of the poll's participants. All figures are in billions of cubic feet:

Organization

Forecasts in (bcf)

LSEG

67

Energy Aspects

49

Energy Ventures Analysis

44

Natural Gas Intelligence

43

DTN

43

Schneider Electric

42

Gelber & Associates

42

Baker & O'Brien

42

Engie Insight

39

Ritterbusch Associates

36

C H Guernsey

22

Price Futures Group

-20

(Reporting by Daksh Grover in Bengaluru; editing by Scott DiSavino and Nick Zieminski)

