POLL-US natural gas stockpiles seen down 80 bcf in week ended Dec. 15

Dec 20 (Reuters) - U.S. utilities likely pulled a smaller-than-usual 80 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas out of storage last week as mild weather kept heating demand low, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.

That compares with a withdrawal of 82 bcf during the same week a year ago and a five-year (2018-2022) average decrease of 107 bcf for this time of year.

In the week ended Dec. 8, utilities pulled 55 bcf of gas out of storage. USOILN=ECI

The forecast for the week ended Dec. 15 would cut stockpiles to 3.584 trillion cubic feet (tcf), about 7.4% above the same week a year ago and 8.7% above the five-year average.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) will release its weekly storage report at 10:30 a.m. EST (1530 GMT) on Thursday.

There were 146 heating degree days (HDDs) last week compared with a 30-year normal of 170 HDDs for the period, data from financial firm LSEG showed.

HDDs measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is below 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 degrees Celsius) to estimate demand to heat homes and businesses.

Reuters polled 14 analysts, whose estimates ranged from a withdrawal of 70 bcf to 88 bcf, with a median decrease of 80 bcf.

Early estimates for the week ending Dec. 22 ranged from withdrawals of 65 bcf to 87 bcf, with an average decrease of 73 bcf.

That compares with a withdrawal of 195 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year average decrease of 123 bcf.

Following is a list of the poll's participants. All figures are in billions of cubic feet:

Organization

Forecasts in (bcf)

C H Guernsey

-70

Schneider Electric

-73

Natural Gas Intelligence

-75

DTN

-76

Energy Ventures Analysis

-78

Ritterbusch Associates

-79

LSEG

-79

Tradition Energy

-80

Engie Insight

-81

Snapper Creek Energy

-82

SMC Report

-82

Gelber & Associates

-82

StoneX Group

-88

Baker & O'Brien

-88

(Reporting by Hissay Ongmu Bhutia in Bengaluru; Editing by Scott DiSavino and Andrea Ricci)

((HissayOngmu.Bhutia@thomsonreuters.com;))

