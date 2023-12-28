POLL-US natural gas stockpiles seen down 79 bcf in week ended Dec. 22

Repeats poll first published on Wednesday.

Dec 27 (Reuters) - U.S. utilities likely pulled a smaller-than-usual 79 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas out of storage last week as mild weather kept heating demand low, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.

That compares with a withdrawal of 195 bcf during the same week a year ago and a five-year (2018-2022) average decrease of 123 bcf for this time of year.

In the week ended Dec. 15, utilities pulled 87 bcf of gas out of storage. USOILN=ECI

The forecast for the week ended Dec. 22 would cut stockpiles to 3.498 trillion cubic feet (tcf), about 11.3% above the same week a year ago and 10.2% above the five-year average.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) will release its weekly storage report at 10:30 a.m. EST (1530 GMT) on Thursday.

There were 142 heating degree days (HDDs) last week compared with a 30-year normal of 179 HDDs for the period, data from financial firm LSEG showed.

HDDs measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is below 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 C) to estimate demand to heat homes and businesses.

Reuters polled nine analysts, whose estimates ranged from a withdrawal of 90 bcf to 72 bcf, with a median decrease of 79 bcf.

Early estimates for the week ending Dec. 29 ranged from withdrawals of 76 bcf to 12 bcf, with an average decrease of 56 bcf.

That compares with a withdrawal of 219 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year average decrease of 97 bcf.

Following is a list of the poll's participants. All figures are in billions of cubic feet:

Organization

Forecasts in (bcf)

DTN

-72

Gelber & Associates

-75

Price Futures Group

-76

Natural Gas Intelligence

-76

Schneider Electric

-79

Baker & O'Brien

-81

Stonex Group

-82

LSEG

-87

C H Guernsey

-90

(Reporting by Hissay Ongmu Bhutia and Daksh Grover in Bengaluru Editing by Matthew Lewis)

